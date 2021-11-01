Breaking NewsElectionPolice and FireSouth Orange

Road Closures in South Orange Due to Murphy Rally in Spiotta Park Nov. 1

by The Village Green
The Village Green
From South Orange Township:

Due to Governor Murphy’s Get Out the Vote rally being held in Spiotta Park tonight at 7pm, roads will be closed at Village Plaza and South Orange Avenue starting at 3 pm today.

The rally, which includes the Governor, first lady and Lieutenant Governor, is expected to draw large crowds. Attendees are encouraged to walk.

The following parking lots will remain open: Sloan Street Lot Firehouse Lot, NJ Transit Lot, Library Lot, Village Hall Lot or on the street where permitted.

