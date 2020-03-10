Township of South Orange Coronavirus Update for March 10

From the Township of South Orange Department of Health and Animal Control:

LATEST UPDATE ON CORONAVIRUS

March 10, 2020 Update

In partnership with the New Jersey Department of Health, the Township of South Orange Village Department of Health and the Office of Emergency Management continues daily monitoring of communicable diseases within our community, county and state. We are currently monitoring the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and will continue to provide updates as they become available.

New Jersey reported the first Coronavirus related death today. The governor said the victim was a man in his 60s from Bergen County who had a history of traveling between New Jersey and New York, and was admitted to Hackensack University Medical Center on March 6

Governor Phil Murphy declared a State of Emergency and Public Health Emergency yesterday.

At present time, South Orange has not yet declared a State of Emergency.

As per the ongoing Governor’s broadcast, there are now 15 presumptive positive cases in New Jersey. 31 people are under investigation.

No cases have been in Essex County.

Residents are reminded to make sure you are up to date on all of your vaccinations. Please check with your physicians

Any resident who feels they have symptoms or may have been exposed to the Coronavirus should see their local health care provider. Make sure to notify your provider ahead of time if you think you have Coronavirus.

Seton Hall University has temporarily suspended classes.