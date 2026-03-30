Ambiance Jewelers, Gladys’s Nail Salon Temporarily Relocate Following South Orange Fire

Following a multiple alarm fire at 51 E. South Orange Avenue on March 14, two businesses have temporarily relocated during reconstruction, according to The Setonian.

Ambiance Jewelers and Gladys’s Nail Salon will be operating at new locations as they raise funds and rebuild.

Ambiance Jewelers’ owner Marco Tavara reported on Instagram that he has signed a new lease at 76 South Orange Ave., Suite 104, and plans to open there by April 1, with details of a grand opening forthcoming. Tavara profusely thanked the South Orange community for its support.

Meanwhile, Gladys’s Nail Salon is temporarily operating from its Cranford location.