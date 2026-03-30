Ambiance Jewelers, Gladys’s Nail Salon Temporarily Relocate Following South Orange Fire

Following a multiple alarm fire at 51 E. South Orange Avenue on March 14, two businesses have temporarily relocated during reconstruction, according to The Setonian.
Ambiance Jewelers and Gladys’s Nail Salon will be operating at new locations as they raise funds and rebuild.
Ambiance Jewelers’ owner Marco Tavara reported on Instagram that he has signed a new lease at 76 South Orange Ave., Suite 104, and plans to open there by April 1, with details of a grand opening forthcoming. Tavara profusely thanked the South Orange community for its support.
Meanwhile, Gladys’s Nail Salon is temporarily operating from its Cranford location.
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Chris’s Family Diner remains closed, but customers and friends have raised nearly $14,000 to help rebuild through a GoFundMe as of March 31.
“Chris, Maria and the team have shown up for this community year after year, and now it is our turn to show up for them,” wrote local resident Dan Dietrich on the GoFundMe. “The diner is facing damage to its space, equipment, and operations, along with the very real impact of being closed for an unknown period of time. …Chris’s Family Diner has been there for all of us for over two decades. Let’s help make sure it can reopen and continue serving this community for years to come. Any support, whether it is a donation or sharing this page, will make a real difference.”
Read more here:
South Orange Downtown Businesses Devastated by Fire Seek Help