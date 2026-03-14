Fire Out, No Injuries at 51 E. South Orange Avenue

A fire on March 15 at the Chris’s Family Diner building at 51 E. South Orange Avenue has been extinguished and no one was injured, according to South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum.

Collum posted the updated at 5:15 p.m. after advising residents that the South Essex Fire Department was on scene “and working bravely alongside surrounding municipal fire departments who are providing mutual aid, as well as other first responders (SOPD, Rescue, OEM).”

The fire caused traffic disruptions throughout the afternoon with South Orange Avenue between Sloan Street and Scotland Road is closed as firefighters responded to the incident.

“We appreciate the swift action of our first responders,” wrote Collum on a Facebook post. “Please keep everyone in your prayers.”

