At Long Last: NYC Bagel Opens on Springfield Avenue in Maplewood

On Tuesday, October 27, NYC Bagel & Sandwich Shop opened its Maplewood location at 1857 Springfield Avenue — next to T-Mobile and near the Yale Street intersection.

The opening of the shop has been teased for a long time, but Kimyada O’Neal and staff were finally able to bring their friendly welcome to customers despite the pandemic. On Tuesday morning the shop was busy with customers and staff (all in masks and socially distanced) and the delicious smells of fresh bagels and coffee plus made-to-order breakfast sandwiches.

This reporter’s family judged the bagels “yummy.”

Also available: sandwiches, breakfast, salads, juice, soft drinks, chips and more.

Hours:

Monday-Saturday 6AM-4PM

Sunday 7AM-3PM