Back to School Made Cool in South Orange Village

As much as we all hate to bid summer goodbye, there is no denying that we can hear the distant clang of school bells in the distance. But getting back to the rigors of academia does not have to necessarily be a painful thing. Going back to school can be cool too – seeing old friends, hitting the books, reconnecting with favorite teachers and best of all – back to school shopping!

And this year, three sister stores right in the center of South Orange Village have you covered for everything school related whether you’re a petite preschooler or entering the ivy-covered walls of college.

Start your search at the Gift Dispatch at 65 Valley Street. There you’ll find any style, shape and size of notebooks and journals, pens and eclectic décor items for a truly tricked out dorm room.

Then hop over to Sadie’s at 19 South Orange Avenue for valuable lessons in styling for men, women and kids. Don’t show up to the first day of class looking dowdy. Impress your fellow students with the latest looks in denim jeans, jackets and cozy fall flannels, not to mention shoes, bags, backpacks and accessories.

One more stop at Kitchen a la Mode at 59 South Orange Avenue and you’ll be all set for school. Kitchen a la Mode is THE premiere spot for everything lunch related (everyone’s favorite part of the school day, right?) They’re got an astounding array of lunchboxes, thermoses, bento boxes, ice packs, and thermal bags in a dizzying assortment of colors and patterns.

And for college bound students, the store now carries linens and towels, as well as any pot, pan or kitchen gadget any undergraduate might need to start their own off-campus cooking adventure. They can even give you a culinary nudge with classes and demos throughout the year. Coming up, you can take a knife skills class (Saturday, August 26th from 1:00-3:00 pm and Thursday, August 31st from 7:00-9:00pm, a Pizza Making Class on Saturday, September 2nd from 7:00 -9:00 pm and a Pasta Making Class for the whole family on 9/15 at 7pm. So even if you don’t care for cafeteria food, you’ll never have to go hungry.

This year, make back to school prep a virtual breeze with three stop shopping right in the heart of South Orange Village. It's the easiest assignment you'll have all year.






