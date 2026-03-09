Belleville’s Premier Cannabis Destination, Nevaeh Verde Dispensary, to Host “Cannaversary” Event March 21

From Nevaeh Verde Dispensary:

Nevaeh Verde Dispensary, @nevaehverdedispensary on Instagram, Belleville’s premier cannabis destination, is celebrating its first anniversary with a community Cannaversary event on March 21, marking a major milestone for the locally owned business that has quickly become known for its elevated retail experience and commitment to cannabis education.







Located in the heart of Belleville, Nevaeh Verde was founded with the goal of creating a cannabis retail environment that feels welcoming, sophisticated, and informative. Since opening its doors, the dispensary has focused on helping customers make intentional and informed purchasing decisions while showcasing high-quality cannabis brands, craft growers, and products cultivated using organic and live soil methods. “Our goal has always been to elevate the cannabis retail experience,” said Sasha, Manager of Nevaeh Verde Dispensary. “We wanted to create a space where people feel comfortable asking questions, learning about the plant, and discovering products that genuinely support their needs.” To celebrate its first year in business, Nevaeh Verde will host a Cannaversary celebration on March 21 featuring:

Live DJ

Local food vendors

Brand activations

Product giveaways

Community engagement with cannabis brands and educators

The dispensary will continue the celebration with a special 4/20 event on April 18, giving customers and the surrounding community an opportunity to come together ahead of the national cannabis holiday.

These events reflect Nevaeh Verde’s broader mission of building a community-centered cannabis culture rooted in education, accessibility, and quality products. As New Jersey’s cannabis industry continues to grow, Nevaeh Verde remains committed to offering a retail experience that blends knowledge, hospitality, and carefully curated cannabis products.

Members of the media are invited to attend the Cannaversary celebration or schedule interviews with the Nevaeh Verde team.

Event Details:

Cannaversary Celebration

March 21, 2026, 1-7PM

Nevaeh Verde Dispensary

176 Belmont Avenue

Belleville, NJ

4/20 Celebration Event

April 18, 2026, 1-7PM

Nevaeh Verde Dispensary

176 Belmont Avenue

Belleville, NJ