Botanica Boutique Seeks Community Support Through GoFundMe 

The owner of The Botanica Boutique, a wellness shop in South Orange, has set up a GoFundMe to help her business stay afloat. Owner Kris Haas said that this fundraiser became necessary after challenges due to nearby construction and limited parking.

The fundraiser will help cover rent and operating costs for her shop at 70 Taylor Place, where she offers wellness products and focuses on creating a safe space for the local community.

“The Botanica Boutique is a place to come to get natural remedies and products for wellness,” Haas said. “I always think of this as a safe, sacred community space where you can come tell me what ails you, and I can help you find things that will make you feel better.”

The shop also sells journals, tarot cards and other wellness tools.

Haas first launched the business in 2020 online before opening a storefront in 2023. The business was running smoothly to begin with, but she said this changed as recent economic pressure began to affect small businesses.

“Retail has been slow across the board. A lot of small businesses are feeling the impact of a down economy and just a general slowness in people’s shopping,” she said.

Along with the economic pressures, Hass said construction near the South Orange Library reduced visibility and parking access near the shop.

“A lot of the parking has disappeared. When people come and they don’t have anywhere to park, they are less likely to get out of their car and walk around and shop small,” Haas said.

As a result of this, she said, she has fallen behind on rent and accumulated more fees over time.

The funds raised through the GoFundMe will help to cover these expenses and allow the shop to recover, Haas said, adding that community support has been encouraging during this difficult time. She hopes that local residents will consider supporting small businesses whenever possible.

“The value of shopping small is so much more important,” she said. “I would remind people to think about supporting the little guys.”

Visit the GoFundMe here.

Jade Meier is an 11th grade student at Columbia High School, working as a paid student freelancer with Village Green through a grant from the NJ Civic Information Consortium.