David Burke Returns to South Orange at The Fox & Falcon

More good news for local diners — David Burke, who recently thrilled palettes at Orange Lawn — has taken over the menu and management at The Fox & Falcon in South Orange.

The official ribbon cutting for “The Fox & Falcon by David Burke” will take place on February 24. See details below.

The new menu will feature Burke’s “signature popovers served steaming hot, Lobster Dumplings, Clothesline Bacon and various cuts of his famous U.S. patented Pink Himalayan Salt Aged Beef. The appetizers include Chickpea and Herb Hummus, Meat & Cheese Board, Wings & Rings, Chopped Salad, Little Gem Caesar Salad and more. Entrées include Short Rib, Butternut Squash Ravioli, Rigatoni with Sausage and Broccoli Rabe, Falafel Burger, Foxy Burger, Tuna Steak Teriyaki, Chicken Parmesan, Chicken Pot Pie and many more selections. Desserts include Spiced Chocolate Pot De Crème, Apple Crostata and Sticky Toffee Pudding.”

The Fox & Falcon by David Burke joins Village Hall Restaurant and Beer Garden, which opened last fall, and the soon-to-launch Osteria Del Corso at 1 South Orange Avenue, which aims to start serving customers on or about March 1, as new players in the local restaurant scene.

Read more here:

South Orange, New Jersey – Chef David Burke has returned to SOMA (South Orange, Maplewood) with The Fox & Falcon by David Burke. It is the latest to join his restaurant empire and culinary enterprises spanning the globe. Many fans will recall his highly successful reign at Orange Lawn Tennis Club, where his Orange Lawn by David Burke opened in early 2019 and was immediately voted one of the “Best New Restaurants” by NJ Monthly & North Jersey newspapers. (But, like many New Jersey restaurants, it was a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.)

Chef Burke, a New Jersey resident, is looking forward to returning to the area with The Fox & Falcon by David Burke, his eighth full-service restaurant and bar in New Jersey. An official ribbon cutting will take place on Friday, February 24 at 4 p.m.

“We are very excited to be back in town and are happy to see many familiar faces again at The Fox & Falcon,” said Chef Burke. “We’ve recently joined Fox & Falcon as an operating management partner. We’ve already revamped the menu and have some fun plans ahead that I know will be a hit in this lively community. The Fox has been around for a few years and has a super tavern vibe similar to our flagship David Burke Tavern in New York City or THE GOAT by David Burke in Union Beach.”

The Fox & Falcon offers a dynamic, multi-level space with four bars and several unique rooms, each reflecting its own personality and purpose, all under the same roof. Guests can choose from “The Snug”, a traditional Irish pub setting at the street-level serving casual pub fare, or the well-appointed Essex Bar and spacious dining room located on the main level with a second bar, which in addition to the new main Modern American menu, will also offer a sushi and dumpling menu. It is a welcoming neighborhood spot for meeting friends, a family gathering, or a well-deserved and romantic date night out. Guests can expect plenty of engaging activities too, such as Trivia nights, comedy shows and live music. There are also multiple spaces for private dining to accommodate social or business events. The Fox & Falcon is conveniently located in the South Orange business district steps from the NJ Transit train station and a short drive from Seton Hall University and SOPAC.

“I’m very excited to bring Chef Burke to The Fox & Falcon,” said Matt McCusker, the original investor and sole owner. “The David Burke Hospitality Management team has an excellent record in New Jersey and beyond of owning and operating top-notch, full-service restaurants. I am confident their expertise, inner knowledge and purchasing power will bring a world-class dining experience to The Fox & Falcon that the whole community will take pride in.”

The Fox & Falcon by David Burke is open for dinner Tuesday – Sunday and for lunch Friday, and brunch on Saturday, and Sunday. Chef Burke says to “stay tuned” for more improvements such as opening Monday night for dinner, a new entrance to the main dining area and renovations to the top floor to hold private events. A new outdoor sign, The Fox & Falcon by David Burke, will be installed in March.

The Fox & Falcon by David Burke tavern menu is Modern American with Chef Burke’s signature popovers served steaming hot, Lobster Dumplings, Clothesline Bacon and various cuts of his famous U.S. patented Pink Himalayan Salt Aged Beef. The appetizers include Chickpea and Herb Hummus, Meat & Cheese Board, Wings & Rings, Chopped Salad, Little Gem Caesar Salad and more. Entrées include Short Rib, Butternut Squash Ravioli, Rigatoni with Sausage and Broccoli Rabe, Falafel Burger, Foxy Burger, Tuna Steak Teriyaki, Chicken Parmesan, Chicken Pot Pie and many more selections. Desserts include Spiced Chocolate Pot De Crème, Apple Crostata and Sticky Toffee Pudding.

Chef Burke is known to utilize a hands-on style, so expect to see him walking the rooms and popping in and out of the kitchen during the evening checking on his latest restaurant and personally assuring each guest a world-class dining experience.

With The Fox & Falcon by David Burke, Chef Burke now has eight restaurants in New Jersey – each having its own unique concept – with five of those opening during the height of the pandemic. He also added the historic Dixie Lee Bakery to his native Garden State roster. Globally, for physical sites, he now has 18 restaurants, one bakery and one events venue!