PHOTOS: Village Hall Renovation Celebrated With Invitation-Only Grand Opening

The multi-year project by Landmark Hospitality Group to renovate South Orange Village Hall and open it as a restaurant, biergarten and catering venue is finally complete and was celebrated by Landmark’s founders, Frank and Jeanne Cretella, with an invitation-only grand opening event on November 2, 2022.

According to the invitation, “the grand opening to the public will follow in two weeks.”

The invite also touted “the tasteful restoration of this beloved historic building situated in the heart of downtown South Orange. Venue highlights include a NYC tavern-inspired restaurant and bar, an indoor/outdoor Biergarten featuring a custom, 12 foot 40 beer tap, an outdoor patio with fire pits, and on the second floor, an expansive event space featuring breathtaking chandeliers and vintage ceramic taps from Maloney and Porcelli. Village Hall is the newest addition to Landmark Hospitality Group’s vast portfolio of restaurants, venues and event spaces in the New Jersey and Pennsylvania areas.”

Following the event, Joanne Douds, South Orange Historic and Preservation Society, wrote, “Last night was a testament to what is possible to repurpose a Historic Landmark. South Orange’s history runs deep. We thank you and welcome you for the respectful care and beauty you have brought to our Village. Your venue will bring much joy to many generations of people. We are ever grateful!”

Photographer Jorg Windau has provided a photo gallery of the event at this link using the code 58024.

The following photos are by Village Green: