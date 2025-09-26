Able Baker Moves One Step Closer to Opening South Orange Location

“Got the keys!” wrote Julie Pauly, owner of The Able Baker, on the bakery’s Instagram account on Sept. 23.

As of September 25, the post has received more than 1,500 reactions.

The wildly popular bakery opened its first storefront in Maplewood Village in October 2011 and expanded into the neighboring space 2016.

In March 2024, Pauly announced plans to open a second location at the new 106-unit apartment building at 4th & Valley in South Orange. It’s taking a little longer to open than she had planned, but Pauly is dedicated to bringing the new location to life. “We have maximized our current space and we’ve been needing more for a long time,” said Pauly back in 2024. She shared that the Maplewood location totals 1,200 sf, while the new South Orange location has 3,500 sf.

According to a presentation to the South Orange Planning Board, The Able Baker in South Orange will be mostly “counter service” — similar to the Maplewood location — but will also offer 12 seats indoors and 10-12 seats outdoors seasonally.

Stay tuned for more updates on the grand opening.

