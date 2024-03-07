The Able Baker to Open Additional Location at 4th & Valley in South Orange

The Able Baker — one of the crown jewels of Maplewood Village — is opening an additional location in South Orange.

The wildly popular bakery, operated by local residents Julie and Tom Pauly, started as an online business, then opened a storefront in Maplewood Village in October 2011 and expanded in 2016.

Now, The Able Baker will be coming to 4th and Valley, the new 106-unit apartment building in South Orange. According to a presentation at the March 4 South Orange Planning Board, The Able Baker in South Orange will be mostly “counter service” — similar to the Maplewood location — but will also offer 12 seats indoors and 10-12 seats outdoors seasonally.

“Personally, I couldn’t be happier to welcome The Able Baker to South Orange,” South Orange Village Administrator Julie Doran told Village Green. “Julie and Tom are one of the first businesses I worked with as SID [special improvement district] manager in Maplewood Village.”

Julie Pauly wants to assure customers that the Maplewood location will remain. “We are not leaving Maplewood!” Pauly told Village Green in a phone interview on March 7.

“We have maximized our current space and we’ve been needing more for a long time,” said Pauly. She shared that the Maplewood location totals 1,200 sf. The new South Orange location has 3,500 sf.

“Most of the space will be given up to the kitchen and more coffee counter space,” said Pauly about plans for the The Able Baker in South Orange. “We’ll be baking on premises and offering the same products — doing more of what we are do.”

Pauly also noted that The Able Baker will now be able to take more pie orders for Thanksgiving: “We won’t have to cut off orders because we’re out of space.”

Pauly is excited about the new premises and being in South Orange. “We’ll be closer to our South Orange customers!” She added, “The location is really pretty. Windows all around, with great outdoor space.”

At present, Pauly says there is no projected opening date for the South Orange location.

Parking

Representatives for the developers of 4th & Valley were required to present the parking plan for The Able Baker — the first commercial tenant to sign in the building — to the Planning Board to ensure that the tenant conformed with the parking requirements approved for the development.

Sean McGowan, representing Meridia South Orange Urban Renewal LLC, told the Planning Board members on March 4, “When the applicant received their approval in 2018, there was uncertainty concerning who their commercial tenants would be,” hence the requirement to come before the board to present the plan for parking for any commercial tenant once they were signed.

McGowan said that the redevelopment plan requires a restaurant to have one parking space for every four seats but doesn’t contemplate counter service. McGowan said that the amount of seating planned by Able Baker would require 6 parking spaces per the redevelopment plan. He noted that there is a parking garage in the building with 18 spaces dedicated to commercial uses at the building. Meridia is planning to divide those spaces by the pro rata space used by each tenant; with The Able Baker taking 40% of the commercial space, it will be allocated 7 of the parking spaces.

However, those spaces — and others that The Able Baker has secured offsite — will be dedicated to employees.

South Orange Zoning Official Greer Patras told the Planning Board that the garage was never intended for commercial customer parking, and the approved resolution stated that customers would use street parking.

The Planning Board did not need to take action on March 4; the presentation satisfied the board’s requirement. McGowan said that he would be back soon with presentations for the other tenants.

Planning Board Chair Harold Colton Max predicted that reviews for those two tenants would be “more intense because you’re not going to have enough parking in the building.”