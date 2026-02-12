Freeman’s Cove & Grill Opens in Avenue Pub on Springfield Ave in Maplewood

From the Springfield Avenue Partnership:

Freeman’s Cove & Grill has opened in Avenue Pub at 1790 Springfield Avenue. Reggie Delphin, co-owner of the popular Freeman’s Fish Market in Maplewood Village, is now running the Avenue Pub’s kitchen, offering a menu that highlights fresh seafood dishes.

Avenue Pub, which opened in 2023 as a full bar and restaurant on Springfield Avenue, is a destination for patrons looking for a family-friendly pub, a happy hour meetup spot, or a place to watch a game. Likewise, Freeman’s Fish Market has long been a popular takeout destination for both raw and cooked seafood and sides. Now, patrons will be able to dine on the same fresh seafood, expertly prepared, at Avenue Pub.

Seafood dishes on the menu include fish tacos, New England clam chowder, fish and chips, and a shrimp po’boy. Non-seafood options remain available, including wings, burgers, salads, and a kids menu.

Weekly and monthly events at Avenue Pub, such as live music and trivia, will continue. Additionally, Avenue Pub will remain a destination for watching professional and college sports, as well as the upcoming World Cup.

“A seafood menu at the Avenue Pub is very exciting and a welcome addition to Maplewood’s food scene,” said Mayor Victor De Luca. “Freeman’s Fish Market has a stellar reputation and a strong following, which will mesh well with the Avenue Pub’s customer base. Congratulations to Reggie and Wayne.”

Avenue Pub: https://www.avenuepubnj.com/

Freeman’s Fish Market: https://freemansfishmarket.com/