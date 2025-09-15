General Store to Open Cafe in Maplewood Train Station

The following announcement is from Erin Hargrave-Kerns of The General Store Shops & Cafe:

I’m one of the owners of The General Store Shops & Cafe on Springfield Ave — born and raised right here in Maplewood. I Have so many fun memories of running around Maplewood Village and Memorial Park.

I’m so excited to finally share some big news: I’m opening a new café at the Maplewood Train Station! It’s been a long journey since I first applied for the lease (bureaucracy, am I right?), but I finally got the keys last week, and I’m ready to jump in.

If you’ve stopped by the General Store over the past few years, you’ve probably seen me behind the counter making lattes and chatting with all of you. That’s where I learned the ropes, and I’ve been lucky to have Jonathan from Paper Plane Coffee to teach me from day one. We’re still working with him at the new spot — and yes, we know they’re opening their own café just down the street. But we’re all about community over competition, and fun fact: they’re even creating a custom blend just for us!

We’ll be bringing some familiar elements from the General Store to the new space, and down the line (fingers crossed), I’m planning to open a little wine bar too. But first up: coffee, snacks, treats, and fueling you lovely commuters.

Online ordering is also on the roadmap, but for now, it’s elbow grease time — getting this space ready to open by November 2025.

If you’re walking by, please pop in and say hi while I’m working — would love to see some familiar faces and meet some new ones, too.

Let’s caffeinate Maplewood — one cup at a time.