Good Bottle Refill Offers A New Years Refill Event And Suggests A Resolution You Can Stick With

From Good Bottle Refill:

A resolution you can stick with!

Hi SOMA community! My name is Deanna and I opened New Jersey’s first refill shop right here in Maplewood. We’ve been here for 6+ years offering a new way to shop sustainably for your household goods. Bring your empty containers and we’ll fill it up with non-toxic products so you can stop buying single use plastic .

This business started from a new year’s resolution we made for our family to simply: reduce waste. Once we started buying less and finding ways to be more sustainable, we realized we still had so many products to purchase that came in plastic. Those bottles we were tossing into the recycling bin were perfectly fine and didn’t need to get recycled … if only there was a place to refill it. That’s how the idea for Good Bottle was born.

If you are curious about how Good Bottle works, please come see what we have to offer. We are in a co-retail space inside the general store shops and cafe on Springfield Ave.

We have helped so many community members reduce waste and stop buying toxic products.

This weekend on January 2nd, 3rd and 4th, we are hosting a candle refill event where you can bring your candle jar in, pick out the scent, and we’ll create a new custom candle for you. There’s no reason to toss that candle jar! We’re also giving away a $20 gift certificate for anyone who spends over $75 in our shop!

The new year holiday is a great time to start a new routine to shop local and refill! Can you imagine what a difference it would make if every house in Maplewood and South Orange stopped buying laundry detergent, hand soap and dish soap at a big box store and supported small batch brands instead?