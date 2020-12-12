Holiday Small Business Highlight: True Salvage Cafe in Maplewood

This holiday season, in an effort to promote shopping local, Village Green is highlighting local small businesses, merchants, service providers, and artists/artisans/makers throughout South Orange and Maplewood.

Located on the corner of Elmwood Ave. and Orchard Rd. is a proud family-run cafe filled with delights to satisfy any sweet tooth. You may know them for their famous Taylor ham, egg, and cheese sandwich named #1 in NJ for 2020, but True Salvage Cafe is much more than just their mouth-watering sandwiches.

The wide selection of food ranges from sandwiches, breakfast sandwiches, baked goods, soups, dinners to go, as well as catering. On top of that, all of the produce is from local farms and all dishes are made in the kitchen besides the bread which is imported from Balthazar.

The owner, Signe Heffernan, is a proud life-long resident of Maplewood. Her father, David Heffernan, is the original owner and a current Maplewood resident who still helps run the business. Signe cares for her customers as if they are her family. As said by Signe, “We don’t eat if you don’t eat.”

True Salvage Cafe takes pride in their daily menu, as well as their specials menu with exclusive breakfast items, sandwiches, quiches, cauliflower bowls, and soup.

Go treat yourself to a home-cooked meal and possibly a bread pudding for dessert. Don’t be shy to splurge on the sweets for your loved ones this holiday season! Shop local and support the community that supports you.

True Salvage Cafe

292 Elmwood Ave, Maplewood, NJ

Instagram @truesalvagecafe

973-327-9939

Hours:

Closed Mondays and Tuesdays

Open Wednesday-Friday 9am-4pm

Saturday and Sunday 9am-3pm