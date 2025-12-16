Kimaya Kama Brings a Curated Selection of Favorite Finds Online for the Holidays

From Kimaya Kama:

Kimaya Kama, Maplewood Village’s beloved boutique and global gift shop, is excited to share that a carefully curated selection of its favorite items is now available online at www.kimaya.com, making it easier than ever to shop for the holidays. Named after its meaning Kimaya (“magic”) and Kama (“desire”) the shop reflects owner Kimaya’s personal favorites bringing together a thoughtful mix of clothing, jewelry, home goods, self-care items, and global gourmet finds, all chosen to delight and inspire.

An exciting addition to the store is the Kama Market section, featuring hot sauces, spices, gourmet treats, and specialty foods from around the world. While the full experience lives in-store, a curated selection of Kama Market favorites is available online, with new items added regularly.

Kimaya Kama is also known for its large self-care collection for both men and women, including luxury soaps, hand creams, face masks, weighted eye masks, Touchland hand sanitizers, and body mists. Gifts that are practical, indulgent, and easy to love.

Customers can shop online with free same-day local delivery, in-store pickup, and nationwide shipping, making gifting simple and convenient throughout the season.

Whether shopping for stocking stuffers or meaningful presents, Kimaya Kama helps customers find gifts for everyone on their list. Especially gifts they’ll love, enjoy, and truly use.

“We’re excited to share a curated slice of Kimaya Kama online while keeping the magic of discovery in-store,” says owner Kimaya Salaskar. “Our goal is to make gifting joyful, thoughtful, and stress-free.” In-store shoppers can also enjoy free gift wrapping, holiday sip-and-shop evenings, and warm spiced apple cider most days, creating a cozy and welcoming holiday shopping experience.

Holiday Store Hours

Regular Holiday Hours:

Mon–Fri: 10 AM – 7 PM

Sat: 10 AM – 8 PM

Sun: 10 AM – 5 PM

Extended Hours the Week Before Christmas:

December 18–23: 9 AM – 8 PM

December 24 (Christmas Eve): 9 AM – 4 PM

⸻

Shop online at www.kimaya.com

For inquiries:

Kimaya Salaskar

Kimaya Kama

168 Maplewood Ave, Maplewood, NJ

[email protected]