Love Your Hair Again with Good Bottle Refill’s New Collaboration with Dip

From Good Bottle Refill:

Good Bottle has partnered with its best-selling brand, Dip, to create a collaboration your hair will truly love. Introducing Good Bottle’s exclusive scent: Santal & Tonka.

This luxurious blend of sandalwood, cashmere, and amber comes together to create a warm, elevated scent that makes you feel like a million bucks.

Good Bottle Refill Shop was one of the first stores to carry Dip hair bars, and “we’re thrilled to see our logo prominently displayed on Dip’s signature box,” says founder Deanna Taylor-Heacock.

Dip, a New Jersey–based company, has been recognized by Forbes for its commitment to sustainability and was named one of Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2025. Dip hair bars are available exclusively through small, local shops and salons across the country — never sold at Target or Amazon.

So why the cult following?

“It’s simple — they actually work,” says Taylor-Heacock.

Dip shampoo and conditioner bars work on all hair types, and the conditioner bar even doubles as an after-swim detangler. Bring it to the pool or beach and swipe it through your hair after a day in the water. Shampoo and conditioner bars are also far more sustainable — no plastic bottles, longer-lasting than traditional liquid products, and ideal for travel with no leaks, ever.

To celebrate this special collaboration, Good Bottle is hosting a launch party on Wednesday, February 11th from 7–9 PM, and everyone in SOMA is invited to meet Kate, the owner of Dip. Enjoy drinks from Ironbound Farms and Lum’s Cellar, plus delicious dips from Olivia’s.