Maplewood & South Orange Chambers of Commerce Merge

From the Maplewood/South Orange Chamber of Commerce, dba SOMA Chamber of Commerce:

Two local organizations have made history. The Maplewood Chamber of Commerce and the South Orange Chamber of Commerce have unanimously agreed to merge into one entity. The new name will be the Maplewood/South Orange Chamber of Commerce, dba SOMA Chamber of Commerce.

Ellen Donker, president of the Chamber says, “We are excited to function as one group to better meet the needs of the Maplewood and South Orange business communities. Being able to appeal to a larger and more diverse array of business owners for membership will enable us to improve our ability to network, learn from each other, and partner on initiatives.”

The SOMA Chamber of Commerce will kick off their new program year on September 22 at 8:30 a.m. with an outdoor breakfast event at St. James’s Gate. Not only will they celebrate the organization’s launch, but they’ll hear from Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee and South Orange Village President Sheena Collum. Tickets can be reserved at maplewoodchamber.org.

Vice president Gary Jones, who has championed the merger says, “I look forward to moving forward as one Chamber. Since our towns often function as one community, I see this merger as a win for all.”