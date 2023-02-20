Maplewood Village Celebrates Black-Owned Businesses: A Paper Hat

From Maplewood Village Alliance:

This Black History Month, we are celebrating our Black-owned businesses and the contributions these Black entrepreneurs make to our vibrant and lively village.

Whether you frequent these businesses or this is your first introduction, we hope you will visit, shop, and celebrate them during Black History Month — and all year long!

Read about more Black-owned business in Maplewood Village here.

A Paper Hat, art + design supply

94 Baker St