Maplewood Village Celebrates Black-Owned Businesses: A Paper Hat

From Maplewood Village Alliance:
This Black History Month, we are celebrating our Black-owned businesses and the contributions these Black entrepreneurs make to our vibrant and lively village.
Whether you frequent these businesses or this is your first introduction, we hope you will visit, shop, and celebrate them during Black History Month — and all year long!
Read about more Black-owned business in Maplewood Village here.
A Paper Hat, art + design supply
94 Baker St
Owner: Mika
“Established in 2016, A Paper Hat is a small creative supply shop proudly serving the communities of Maplewood, South Orange, Millburn, and beyond. We carefully select well-made, well-designed art supplies, stationery, and gifts for all ages and abilities.
“Come to create, work, or play — and thank you for shopping locally.”
Read more here:
- A Paper Hat Arts and Crafts Store Opens on Baker Street in Maplewood Village, February 18, 2018