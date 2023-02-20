BusinessMaplewood

Maplewood Village Celebrates Black-Owned Businesses: A Paper Hat

by The Village Green
The Village Green
From Maplewood Village Alliance:

This Black History Month, we are celebrating our Black-owned businesses and the contributions these Black entrepreneurs make to our vibrant and lively village.

Whether you frequent these businesses or this is your first introduction, we hope you will visit, shop, and celebrate them during Black History Month — and all year long!

Read about more Black-owned business in Maplewood Village here. 

Owner: Mika

“Established in 2016, A Paper Hat is a small creative supply shop proudly serving the communities of Maplewood, South Orange, Millburn, and beyond. We carefully select well-made, well-designed art supplies, stationery, and gifts for all ages and abilities.

“Come to create, work, or play — and thank you for shopping locally.”

Read more here:

 

