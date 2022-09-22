BusinessFood & WellnessSouth Orange

Massoni Ristorante to Open at 1 South Orange Avenue This Winter

by Mary Barr Mann
written by Mary Barr Mann
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

A long vacant space in the center of South Orange Downtown will be filled this winter by a new restaurant — Massoni Ristorante.

If the name sounds familiar, you’re probably familiar with The Fox & Falcon, owner David Massoni’s successful pub and restaurant at 19 Valley Street in South Orange Downtown. Massoni opened The Fox & Falcon in 2018 and has made the spot an anchor of the downtown, despite the challenges of the pandemic.

The announcement regarding Massoni Ristorante was featured in northjersey.com on September 19. Massoni told North Jersey Eats that his new location would be an “authentic Italian spot, offering traditional Italian dishes from all corners of Italy.” Menu items will include pasta dishes like bucatini alla amatriciana, pasta Bolognese and cacio e pepe, plus pizza baked in a pan that “almost eats like a foccacia.”

Massoni says he expects to open at 1 South Orange Avenue (formerly Above and 1 South) in December or January.

Read more from northjersey.com here.

Massoni Ristorante will be located at 1 South Orange Avenue — above Ashley Marketplace.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

CHS Senior Holden U. Reeves Named 2023 National...

Interview: Jennifer Egan, ‘The Candy House’ Author, MapSO...

Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique’s First Fall Season Features Trendy...

Art, Music, and Dance Fill the Streets for...

South Essex Fire Department Welcomes 9 New Firefighters

Adamson Ramsey Homes Is Accepting Submissions For Popular...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE