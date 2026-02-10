Movie Theater Opening in South Orange’s SOPAC Delayed Until March for Interior Upgrades

The cinema at the South Orange Performing Arts Center is now scheduled to open in March, according to a South Orange Village Council member.

“Right now, it’s March. That’s where we’re at,” said Council Member Jennifer Greenberg, the Council’s liaison to SOPAC. “They’re doing some updates inside, and that’s the goal.”

The company coming in, Box Office Cinemas, announced in December that the movie theater would open again in mid January 2026.

“We are eager to reopen this location and excited to be part of their next chapter,” said James Kula, president of Box Office Cinemas, said at the time the company signed a lease with SOPAC.