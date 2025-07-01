Pallet Brewing Soft Opening July 2 on Newark Way

The Newark Way “glow up” continues this week with some brews news: Pallet Brewing Company, 30 Newark Way, Maplewood, NJ, will be hosting a soft opening July 2, 2025, from 4-10 p.m.

Pallet Brewing co-owner and head brewer Eric McGowan announced the soft opening @palletbrewing on Instagram: “Your new favorite locally owned brewing company just landed in New Jersey and we are so excited.” Patrons can enjoy “about 8-10 beers on tap plus root beer and soon to come seltzers.”

McGowan explained that the brew pub is “housed in a building that once manufactured airplane parts over a century ago” — a nod to Newark Way and the Boyden Avenue area’s history as a light manufacturing center that has recently experienced some conversions to “homegrown” food and retail business including Artie’s, Corner Slice, Porta Rossa, Perla Oyster Bar, and TheWheelhouse cheese shop.

“You did it! Looks incredible. I remember like it was yesterday when you approached us about doing this,” wrote Township Committee member Dean Dafis . “Another win for the community! Homegrown local business as economic driver and neighborhood vitalizer!”