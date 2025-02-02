PHOTOS: Corner Slice Brings ‘New York Square Pie’ to Maplewood

Corner Slice – the long-awaited new occupant of the former BreadStand space at 419 Boyden Avenue in Maplewood — has made its debut, and it’s a smash.

First-time customers were lined up outside on Saturday, Feb. 1, waiting to get in (they didn’t have to wait long; staff kept things moving) to get a taste of Corner Slice’s New York square pie.

David Poran, who is partnering with pizza chef Mike Bergemann, was outside directing traffic and thanking patrons for theie patience.

“There’s so much great pizza here,” Poran told Village Green, referencing other Maplewood and New Jersey pizzerias. “We didn’t want to make another round pie. You want to differentiate yourself, do something different. Do it really, really well, and make the place into a place you want to come to.”

Poran explained that Bergemann and his brother Pete — both of whom were busy making pies in the kitchen — worked hard to make the new location special.

“We wanted the place to look good, sound good, smell good, feel good. Create a good environment. And, of course, the food will be delicious,” said Poran.

“Pete’s our dough master general,” said Poran, “He also built the furniture, wired half the place, fixed everything, designed things.”

For the first few weeks, Corner Slice will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. “We’ll open seven days a week end of the month,” said Poran. “As of next week, you’ll be able to order pies online.”

Mike Bergemann announced in 2023 that he would be relocating Corner Slice from Hell’s Kitchen in NYC to Maplewood.

According to W42ST, Corner Slice “quickly became a gastronomic beacon” after it opened in Hell’s Kitchen in 2017, garnering raves for its delicious slices. “The choice of Maplewood was driven by the community’s momentum and the allure of a supportive environment fostered by the local business landscape, including a quality bakery becoming available thanks to the owner of local high-end pizzeria, Artie’s….It’s a town with a lot of cool things going on,” Bergemann told W42ST.

Corner Slice joins Artie’s, Porto Rossa, Perla Oyster Bar — and the coming-soon Pallet Brewing Company — in the Boyden Avenue/Newark Way area, otherwise known as the Lightning Brook neighborhood.