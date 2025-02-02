BusinessFood & WellnessMaplewood

PHOTOS: Corner Slice Brings ‘New York Square Pie’ to Maplewood

by

Corner Slice joins Artie’s, Porto Rossa, Perla Oyster Bar — and the coming-soon Pallet Brewing Company — in the Boyden Avenue/Newark Way area.

written by Mary Barr Mann
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Corner Slice – the long-awaited new occupant of the former BreadStand space at 419 Boyden Avenue in Maplewood — has made its debut, and it’s a smash.

First-time customers were lined up outside on Saturday, Feb. 1, waiting to get in (they didn’t have to wait long; staff kept things moving) to get a taste of Corner Slice’s New York square pie.

David Poran, who is partnering with pizza chef Mike Bergemann, was outside directing traffic and thanking patrons for theie patience.

“There’s so much great pizza here,” Poran told Village Green, referencing other Maplewood and New Jersey pizzerias. “We didn’t want to make another round pie. You want to differentiate yourself, do something different. Do it really, really well, and make the place into a place you want to come to.”

Poran explained that Bergemann and his brother Pete — both of whom were busy making pies in the kitchen — worked hard to make the new location special.

“We wanted the place to look good, sound good, smell good, feel good. Create a good environment. And, of course, the food will be delicious,” said Poran.

“Pete’s our dough master general,” said Poran, “He also built the furniture, wired half the place, fixed everything, designed things.”

For the first few weeks, Corner Slice will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. “We’ll open seven days a week end of the month,” said Poran. “As of next week, you’ll be able to order pies online.”

Mike Bergemann announced in 2023 that he would be relocating Corner Slice from Hell’s Kitchen in NYC to Maplewood.

According to W42ST, Corner Slice “quickly became a gastronomic beacon” after it opened in Hell’s Kitchen in 2017, garnering raves for its delicious slices. “The choice of Maplewood was driven by the community’s momentum and the allure of a supportive environment fostered by the local business landscape, including a quality bakery becoming available thanks to the owner of local high-end pizzeria, Artie’s….It’s a town with a lot of cool things going on,” Bergemann told W42ST.

Corner Slice joins Artie’s, Porto Rossa, Perla Oyster Bar — and the coming-soon Pallet Brewing Company — in the Boyden Avenue/Newark Way area, otherwise known as the Lightning Brook neighborhood.

Jersey-centric collage art in the all-gender bathroom.

Patrons lining up outside around 2 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2025.

 

 

 

Related Articles

Senior Citizens Could Soon Return to Underhill to...

Supt. Bing Affirms Students’ Right to Public Education...

The Co-Lab at South Orange Welcomes Three New...

For First Time Since June, SOMSD Board of...

Update: Former Board of Ed Member Files Suit...

Local Couple Seeks to Inspire Next Generation of...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE