PHOTOS: Elitist Coffee Celebrates Soft Opening at New Third & Valley Location

Train commuters, neighbors and coffee enthusiasts are celebrating and enjoying the soft opening of Elitist Coffee, which re-opened in its new Third & Valley location in South Orange Downtown this past weekend.

Sharon and Shauna Arnette, the mother/daughter owners of Elitist Coffee, recently relocated the business to 154 Valley Street after years of success in their original location on South Orange Avenue. However, the Arnettes said that the process was delayed due to “misinformation regarding our parking variance.” As community members rallied to the business owners’ aid and defense, the situation was addressed, with the South Orange Planning Board reviewing and approving a site plan, including the parking waiver, at a special meeting on July 18.

