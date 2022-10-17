PHOTOS: Maplewood Village Celebrates Grand Openings for Uni Kitchen & The Core Place

Local retail is roaring back after the pandemic, with the Maplewood Village Alliance and elected leaders celebrating two grand openings in Maplewood Village so far this month: Uni Kitchen and The Core Place.

A ribbon-cutting was held for Uni Kitchen, 181 Maplewood Avenue on Saturday, October 8. The new eatery offers everything from Chicken Cacciatore to Korean BBQ Wings to Eggplant Parmesan. The mac & cheese is highly recommended! Check out the menu on their Instagram page.

After fueling up, you can work off the calories at The Core Place at 178 Maplewood Avenue, which celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting and celebration on October 15. Find out more about this new Pilates-based training and fitness center at thecoreplace.com.

Photos courtesy of the Maplewood Village Alliance Facebook page:













