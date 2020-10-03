Business South Orange

PHOTOS: South Orange Hosts Ribbon Cutting for Lumie Salon on Valley St

By access_timeOct-03-2020

From South Orange Village President Sheena Collum:

Lumie Salon, 260 Valley Street, South Orange, NJ. Ribbon cutting; October 3, 2020.

Please join me, the South Orange Board of Trustees and the South Orange Village Center Alliance in congratulating the wickedly talent, smart and beautiful Kosia Asiamah! Today was the official ribbon cutting of Lumie Salon located at 260 Valley Street (the former site of Zen Pets)! Great addition to the Academy Heights neighborhood. Best of luck KosKos, we love you!

Visit https://www.facebook.com/lumiesalon for hours or operation and more information.

South Orange Village President Sheena Collum

 

Trustee Walter Clarke, Village President Sheena Collum, Lumie Salon Owner Kosia Asiamah, Trustee Bob Zuckerman — and three future business leaders.

