PHOTOS: South Orange Hosts Ribbon Cutting for Lumie Salon on Valley St

From South Orange Village President Sheena Collum:

Please join me, the South Orange Board of Trustees and the South Orange Village Center Alliance in congratulating the wickedly talent, smart and beautiful Kosia Asiamah! Today was the official ribbon cutting of Lumie Salon located at 260 Valley Street (the former site of Zen Pets)! Great addition to the Academy Heights neighborhood. Best of luck KosKos, we love you!

Visit https://www.facebook.com/lumiesalon for hours or operation and more information.