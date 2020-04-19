Retail Therapy — Bricks & Mortar Maplewood Shop Pivots to Online Sales

All it takes is a “pop of red.”

That’s the advice from Julie Perlow-Greene, owner proprietor of the Retail Therapy boutique consignment shop in Maplewood Village, on how to spice up your Zoom meeting image.

As with so much else in this time of coronavirus, Perlow-Greene has had to reinvent her business to survive. That includes how she runs the shop and how she markets her wares; hence the advice on dressing for virtual meetings.

“I’m doing Virtual Shopping Tours, online shopping, we’re created a new website,” said Perlow-Greene in a recent interview as she reeled off new initiatives for her boutique consignment shop located at 7 Highland Place but shuttered since mid-March.

Perlow-Greene has been utilizing Facebook live video to showcase fashions and drive online sales (delivery provided). She’s also created a nifty new shopping site using the Square retail tool. You can check it out at retail-therapy-101515.square.site. In addition, visit Retail Therapy’s active Instagram to see all the fashions (@retailtherapy_maplewood).

This indefatigable merchant is representative of the moxie and brains behind many South Orange-Maplewood business owners, who have pivoted to adjust to the COVID-19 retail landscape. Restaurants like Village Trattoria and Jackie & Son are now selling groceries online, with many providing curbside takeout. Local farms are delivering fresh produce and The Fruit Guys are delivering, well, fruit. Health and fitness businesses are offering online workouts, and more.

Perlow-Greene says her background as a psychologist is helping her adjust — and is allowing her to help her clients deal with the stress.

“Looking good and feeling good about yourself isn’t frivolous,” said Perlow-Greene. “And you need to hold onto your self-image and self-expression through this crisis — if you can.” She notes that good mental health is a part of good physical health.

Meanwhile, Perlow-Greene is cheering for her fellow SOMA merchants and looking forward to more coming back in a new format. “I miss my daily gluten-free scone from The Able Baker,” she said. “Can’t wait to have them back.”

Check these links for the latest on South Orange-Maplewood businesses’ hours and services amid the COVID-19 quarantine:

From the Retail Therapy Square site: