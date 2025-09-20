Text 07040 to 888777 to Get Springfield Avenue Closures & Detour Info Sept. 22-29

Maplewood Township has released the following information regarding Springfield Avenue closures and detours for Sept. 22-29:

Springfield Avenue will be closed for construction on weekdays only, from September 22nd through September 29th, 2025. The Township is milling and paving Springfield Avenue from Jacoby Street (near the Irvington border) to Millburn Avenue (at the Millburn border). The work zone will change daily, as will the necessary detours. Detour routes may impact traffic on Burnett Avenue, Valley Street, Prospect Street, Elmwood Avenue, 40th Street, and Laurel Avenue.

The limits of the Springfield Avenue closure and required detours will be determined daily as they are subject to weather and construction progress. Alerts will be made daily via Maplewood Police Department’s NIXLE alerts – sign up here https://www.everbridge.com/ products/nixle/ or text our zip code (07040) to 888777.

Springfield Avenue businesses will remain open. Residents can use free public parking in municipal lots at Indiana Street & Springfield Avenue, Hilton Avenue & Prospect Street, Yale Street & Springfield Avenue, and Tuscan Road & Springfield Ave.

The South Orange Maplewood School District is aware of the road closures and detours, and the Township has worked to accommodate normal school operations as much as possible. That said, delays are still expected. Crossing Guards will continue to cross children on Springfield Avenue at Prospect Street, Burnet Street, and Boyden Avenue.