The Co-Lab at South Orange to Open Nov. 25—Small Biz Saturday

From The Co-Lab at South Orange:

South Orange, New Jersey–November 20, 2023– The Co-Lab at South Orange, a 501(3)c nonprofit, will open its doors with a preview of a limited group of initial member businesses on Small Business Saturday, November 25th from 10AM to 7PM.

The Co-Lab at South Orange (The Co-Lab) is a collaborative retail space designed to allow local entrepreneurs the opportunity to incubate their businesses with a prime brick-and-mortar presence in the heart of downtown South Orange, located at 57 South Orange Avenue, adjacent to Kitchen a la Mode on the ground floor of the new Taylor Vose building.

The Co-Lab will participate in South Orange Downtown’s annual Small Business Saturday festivities that encourage local shopping and dining experiences. The community is welcome to stop by The Co-Lab to shop and engage with the vendors to learn more about their products and the mission of The Co-Lab. Some of the member businesses present on Small Business Saturday include:

● South Orange Wheelhouse, local artisanal cheese

● Gra lifestyle, handmade artisans in fashion, jewelry, accessories, art, home and lifestyle goods

● Noble Hunger culinary bookstore dedicated to the everyday magic

● Daily Greatness premium wellness, productivity planners and journals

● Cereal Dreams custom cereal bar and gourmet cereal treats

Small Business Saturday is a national holiday designed to celebrate and support small businesses for all they do in their communities. It’s a timely launching point for The Co-Lab whose mission is to empower small business owners by mitigating some of the financial burdens involved with startups.

At a time when retail giants aggressively target holiday shoppers, small businesses need our support as they navigate, retool and pivot from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Co-Lab at South Orange expects to open for the holiday shopping season in early December. Watch for more details coming soon.

The Co-Lab is a public marketplace that promotes local shopping and inclusive event experiences. The Co Lab helps local entrepreneurs and creatives launch their brick-and-mortar businesses. We act as an incubator, creating accelerated growth opportunities for small businesses within the surrounding area.