BusinessHolidaySouth Orange

The Co-Lab at South Orange to Open Nov. 25—Small Biz Saturday

by

The Co-Lab at South Orange retail store joins the South Orange Downtown Small Business Saturday celebration supporting local businesses, craftspeople, artisans and vendors. 

The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From The Co-Lab at South Orange:

South Orange, New Jersey–November 20, 2023The Co-Lab at South Orange, a 501(3)c nonprofit, will open its doors with a preview of a limited group of initial member businesses on Small Business Saturday,  November 25th from 10AM to 7PM. 

The Co-Lab at South Orange (The Co-Lab) is a collaborative retail space designed to allow local entrepreneurs the opportunity to incubate their businesses with a prime brick-and-mortar presence in  the heart of downtown South Orange, located at 57 South Orange Avenue, adjacent to Kitchen a la Mode on the ground floor of the new Taylor Vose building. 

The Co-Lab will participate in South Orange Downtown’s annual Small Business Saturday festivities that encourage local shopping and dining experiences. The community is welcome to stop by The Co-Lab to  shop and engage with the vendors to learn more about their products and the mission of The Co-Lab.  Some of the member businesses present on Small Business Saturday include: 

South Orange Wheelhouse, local artisanal cheese
Gra lifestyle, handmade artisans in fashion, jewelry, accessories, art, home and lifestyle goods
Noble Hunger culinary bookstore dedicated to the everyday magic
Daily Greatness premium wellness, productivity planners and journals
Cereal Dreams custom cereal bar and gourmet cereal treats

Small Business Saturday is a national holiday designed to celebrate and support small businesses for all they do in their communities. It’s a timely launching point for The Co-Lab whose mission is to empower small business owners by mitigating some of the financial burdens involved with startups.  

At a time when retail giants aggressively target holiday shoppers, small businesses need our support as they navigate, retool and pivot from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.  

The Co-Lab at South Orange expects to open for the holiday shopping season in early December. Watch for more details coming soon.  

The Co-Lab location, next to Kitchen a la Mode in the Taylor Vose building on South Orange Avenue.

The Co-Lab is a public marketplace that promotes local shopping and inclusive event experiences. The Co Lab helps local entrepreneurs and creatives launch their brick-and-mortar businesses. We act as an  incubator, creating accelerated growth opportunities for small businesses within the surrounding area.  

Related Articles

Myers Family Donates $1 Million to Benefit JESPY...

Realtor Allison Ziefert Reports on How a Landmark...

General Store Shops and Café Held Relaunch/Rebranding Celebration

South Orange Downtown Celebrates Small Business Saturday with...

Donate to Parenting Center & Rent Party Toy...

Number of Columbia High Students Scoring 3 Or...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE