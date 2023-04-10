From The Resource Home Show:

The Resource Home Show Returns to The Woodland on April 23 from 12pm – 4pm. From fancy to functional, from decorative to utilitarian, if it is for home, it is likely to be on display at the 3rd annual Resource Home Show, an arena for professionals spanning a broad cross-section of fields – from interior designers and architects to the tradespeople who address the mechanics of home maintenance. Exhibitors will engage the public through creative displays, educational presentations, and Pop-Up shops! All proceeds will benefit Target ALS, which identifies and funds the most promising scientific and medical research that will lead to the first effective treatments and a cure for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.

For tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-resource-home-show-tickets-525121070257

Website: https://theresourcehomeshow.com/