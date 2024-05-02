Eat, Shop, Explore at 3rd Annual Small Wonder Marketplace in Maplewood Village on May 5

From Maplewood Village Alliance:

Mark your calendars and join us on Sunday, May 5, when Maplewood Village transforms into an outdoor marketplace full of local merchants, makers, and music for the 3rd Annual Maplewood Small Wonder Marketplace.

Returning for its 3rd year, the Small Wonder Marketplace brings over 90 vendors to the streets of Maplewood Village. Our local Maplewood Village merchants will be joined by artists and makers who create unique items. This outdoor market is the perfect place to find gifts for others or yourself. When all that shopping makes you hungry, visit a snack vendor, pop into a Village eatery for a full meal & a great drink. Enjoy live music all day!

“We are excited to bring this event back for a third year. It’s a wonderful day for everyone to get outside, enjoy & explore all that Maplewood Village has to offer,” says Maplewood Village Alliance executive director Ronnella Walker.

Live Music all day presented by Maplewood Villages’s very own In Tune Neighborhood Music School!

The 3rd Annual Maplewood Small Wonder Marketplace is brought to you by Marketspace Vendor Events in collaboration with the Maplewood Village Alliance.

For more information visit: https://maplewoodvillagenj.com/maplewood-small-wonder-marketplace/smallwondermarketplace2024.