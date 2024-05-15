[words] Bookstore To Host Pulitzer Prize Winning Columnist Nicholas Kristof on Monday, June 10 

From [words] Bookstore:

Local independent bookseller [words] Bookstore will be hosting Pulitzer Prize winning columnist and best selling author Nicholas Kristof on Monday, June 10 at 7:30 PM. This event will take place at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood. Kristof will be discussing and signing his latest book “Chasing Hope: A Reporter’s Life.”

Since 1984, Nicholas Kristof has worked almost continuously for The New York Times, becoming one of the foremost reporters of his generation. In his new memoir, Kristof vividly recounts his life from a farm in Oregon to every corner of the world. Reporting from India, Africa, Europe and Asia , Kristof witnessed and wrote about century-defining events such as the Tiananmen Square protests and massacre, the Yemeni civil war, the Darfur genocide in Sudan and the wave of addiction and despair that swept through his hometown along with a broad swath of working-class America.

Nicholas Kristof is an op-ed columnist for The New York Times, where he was previously bureau chief in Hong Kong, Beijing and Tokyo. He is the co-author with his wife, Sheryl WuDunn of five books and was awarded two Pulitzer Prizes, one with WuDunn for their coverage of China and the second for his columns on Darfur.

Book purchase is required to attend the event. Books can be purchased at www.wordsbookstore.com, or by calling the bookstore at 973-763-9500.