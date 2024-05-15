Columbia High School Students Win Special Jury Prize in Montclair Film’s Emerging Filmmaker Competition

From SOMSD:

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. – Effectively executed special effects, Hitchcock-like camera cuts, and steely acting are all a part of “The Dreaming,” a short horror film created by Columbia High School students that has just been awarded a Special Jury Prize in Montclair Film’s Emerging Filmmaker Competition.

Film Teacher Paul Marigliano, who was notified of the honor by contest officials, said the students who created the film are members of his Film 2 class.

“The Dreaming” was directed by Calum Mayberry, with Reese Wolfinger as cinematographer and editor and Chloe Carlson as production and editing assistant. Malachi Liberato, Dylan Little, and Ari Wasserman acted in the film.

“Congratulations to the brilliant student filmmakers behind ‘The Dreaming’ for winning Montclair Film’s Special Jury Prize,” said Dr. Kevin F. Gilbert, Acting Superintendent of the South Orange and Maplewood School District. “Their talent and dedication have brought a suspenseful tale to life and earned this well-deserved recognition. A heartfelt thank you to the guiding hands of Mr. Marigliano and Mr. Manno, whose support and mentorship have nurtured our students’ creative spark.”

“Stanley Kubrick said, ‘The best thing that young filmmakers should do is to get hold of a camera and some film and make a movie of any kind at all,” said James A. Manno, District Supervisor of Fine and Performing Arts. “CHS student filmmakers are fearless, creative, and increasing in skill year after year; the result is another award-winning piece. Congratulations to Mr. Marigliano and students Calum, Reese, Chloe, Malachi, Dylan, and Ari!”

The entire film was shot on location at Columbia High School.

CLICK HERE to see “The Dreaming.”

According to Montclair Film’s website, the Emerging Filmmaker Competition celebrates the work of filmmakers in grades six through 12. Films are adjudicated by a jury of film professionals. Categories include Drama, Comedy, Documentary, Animation, Horror, Experimental, and Social Impact, plus a new Children’s Resilience in Film category.

This is the second honor CHS has garnered from Montclair Film’s Emerging Filmmaker Competition. In 2022, Courtney Plaza and Maxine Ostella won a Special Jury Prize for their comedy, “Pentameter Posse.”