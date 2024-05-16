Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Holy Ascension To Celebrate “Maplewood Ukrainian Day 2024” on Saturday, June 8

From The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Holy Ascension:

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Holy Ascension is pleased to announce its celebration “Maplewood Ukrainian Day 2024” — Saturday June 8 to be held on its property at 650-652 Irvington Avenue in Maplewood, New Jersey from 2 pm to 7pm featuring a spectacular concert of Ukrainian music and dance beginning at 3 pm. Admission is free.

Join neighbors and friends of Maplewood and the surrounding communities on Saturday, June 8 as we celebrate “All things Ukrainian.”

Enjoy fresh grilled shashlyk (pork kabobs) roasted potatoes and homemade kapusta (sauerkraut).

Eat homemade pierogi/varenyky and borshch.

Buy delicious home baked Ukrainian baked goods and Ukrainian arts and crafts.

Marvel at the beauty of Ukrainian songs and dances performed by Ukrainian talent from across New Jersey!

“Our parish is anxious to share “All things Ukrainian” with our neighbors and friends to remind them why the preservation of the Ukrainian Nation, its people and culture is of paramount importance and why we, here in America, need to continue to support the people of Ukraine in their defense against the Russian Invasion,” says Parish President, Matthew Dubas.

Pastor Father Sviatoslav Hot added “This event helps to make our parish stronger so that we can continue to help our local Ukrainian community prosper and serve as a resource to others both here and in Ukraine. We are excited to celebrate our contribution to the rich cultural diversity of the always supportive Maplewood and South Orange communities by hosting Maplewood Ukrainian Day 2024!”