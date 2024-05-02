Community Coalition on Race to Host Conversation ‘Disinformation & the Fight for Racial Equity’ on May 14 

From The South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race:

Disinformation has shaped narratives around racial justice and exacerbated social inequalities for decades. New and growing challenges to diversity, equity, and inclusion across educational, professional and civic life coupled with the rise of the internet and social media create a perfect storm for bad actors who use racialized propaganda to manipulate public opinion, enforce racial segregation, sustain racial hierarchies, hinder civil rights, deny access to housing and essential services, as well as promote voter suppression.



On Tuesday, May 14 at 7 p.m., join the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race for its annual Conversations on Race event, focusing on this critical and timely topic. “Disinformation & the Fight for Racial Equity” will take place at Congregation Beth El (222 Irvington Avenue) in South Orange, N.J. Our presenter and neighbor, Dr. Kelly Harris, senior staff director at the University of Pennsylvania’s Department of Africana Studies, will explore the threats of disinformation; its origins in perpetuating racial stereotypes; and how it is dismantling progress in equity and inclusion.



During this interactive community dialogue, participants will gain insights and collaborate on strategies to confront the harmful effects of intentionally misleading racially charged propaganda, particularly at this critical moment in public affairs.

The spread of disinformation is happening on an unprecedented scale. False narratives can go viral, amplifying misinformation that targets specific racial and ethnic groups and influencing public opinion on efforts to address systemic and institutional racism.

Prior to joining Penn, Dr. Harris led the Africana Studies department as the sole full-time faculty member at Seton Hall University in South Orange. He left in late 2022 when he was asked to accept a significant pay reduction for a tenure-track position, among other differences, such as being the only professor for many of the department’s classes. The Africana Studies program at Seton Hall is the oldest in the state and has persevered in the face of numerous challenges over the years.

We are yet again met with Dr. King’s call for “fierce urgency of now” and the need for collective action. Advance registration is required. RSVP here today.



As a community, it is imperative to find ways to deepen our advocacy for racial justice. To learn more and prepare in advance for Conversations on Race, check out these recommended articles and books:

Books: