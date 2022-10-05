Village Hall Restaurant to Open This Fall in South Orange — Yes, Really

The long, long, long-awaited Village Hall restaurant, beer garden and event venue will open late October or early November, according to South Orange Village President Sheena Collum.

“Village Hall is expected to open — fingers crossed! — late October [or] early November,” said South Orange Village President Sheena Collum at the September 28, 2022 South Orange Board of Trustees meeting.

“Those are the target dates at this moment in time,” said Collum, stressing the last five words. “I know our residents are really excited about it.”

“It’s looking good. We did a walkthrough last week,” said Acting Village Administrator Julie Doran. “There are some remaining issues before we can issue a TCO [Temporary Certificate of Occupancy] but it’s really close. So that timeframe seems likely.”

“One of the holdups … is not construction, but hiring,” added Doran. “They’re struggling to get staff, but they’ve made some headway, so we’re looking good there.”

Landmark Venues, which purchased and renovated the former town hall building, backed up Collum and Doran, posting on its website that Village Hall is “coming Fall 2022.”

The website states:

Village Hall is an iconic building, rich in history, and one that has become symbolic to South Orange. It is not every day that a visionary gets the chance to work with a century-old structure, repurpose and bring it back to life. Being sensitive to its status as a Historical Landmark while paying homage to its importance within the community, the architectural design celebrates and highlights different aspects of the original building. The new adaptations focus on incorporating a hospitable warmth while introducing contemporary comfort, mixing old and new expertly.

Soon our tasteful restoration of the former Village Hall will be complete. Originally opened in 1894, this historical treasure is in the heart of a demographic diverse, vibrant downtown. Appropriate for an intimate celebration or an extravagant affair, the understated beauty of our ballroom highlights architecture and elegance.

