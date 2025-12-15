CHS Class of ’28 President & Friends Raise $3,698.50 for Isaiah House Through Holiday Bake Sale

Maplewood, NJ — December 13, 2025 — While many young people spend the holiday season thinking about the gifts they hope to receive, Columbia High School sophomore Violet Kessler is focused on giving back.

On Saturday, December 13, outside Prospect Church, Violet and dozens of fellow students hosted the 7th annual Holiday Bake Sale, raising $3,698.50 to benefit Isaiah House, an organization that supports some of Essex County’s most vulnerable women and families.

What began in 2019 as a small effort by a group of nine-year-olds has grown into a beloved annual community tradition. Starting with just $200 raised in its first year, the bake sale expanded steadily. In 2024, Violet and her friends were able to raised more than $2,000 for Isaiah House. This year, the event included 60 Columbia High School student volunteers, with the team working together to make 2025 the most successful year yet.

In addition to baking and selling homemade treats, Violet—who also serves as president of the CHS Class of 2028—encouraged each baker to contribute an additional $20, if they were able, jump-starting the fundraiser at $1,200 before the sale even began. As of December 14, combined bake sale proceeds and donations brought the total to $3,698.50, bringing the seven-year cumulative total raised to $11,557.

Community members who wish to continue supporting the effort may still donate via Venmo: @HolidayBakeSale25. Violet extends her heartfelt thanks to all of the bakers, volunteers, and supporters who made the event possible.

All proceeds support Isaiah House, which provides safe shelter, meals, and essential services, helping women and families move from crisis to independence with dignity and hope.

With nearly $3,700 raised, the community’s generosity made the bake sale a success during an already busy season. The event remains a joyful tradition and a powerful reminder that small acts of kindness can make a big impact.