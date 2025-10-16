CHS Scholarship Fund Celebrates 102 Years at Annual Fundraising Party

The following is from the Columbia High School Scholarship Fund:

The Columbia High School Scholarship Fund (CHSSF) recently hosted its annual Red & Black Party at the Maplewood Club, marking 102 years of service and scholarship to the students of Columbia High School.

The September 27 celebration began on a high note with an energetic performance by Columbia High School’s own a cappella group, “Noteworthy,” whose two dynamic songs filled the room with spirit and had everyone moving to the beat.

CHS Principal Frank Sanchez spoke about the importance of students feeling the support of their community.

CHSSF President Madeline Tugentman shared that for the 2025-26 school year the Fund awarded $239,000 to 134 students and in the past 5 years, $1,204,400 to 646 students. Students are invited to reapply every year that they continue with their education.

The evening also included a special moment of recognition as Maplewood Mayor Nancy Adams, joined by Committee Members Dean Dafis and Vic DeLuca, issued an official proclamation honoring the Columbia High School Scholarship Fund for its enduring commitment to providing need-based scholarships to CHS seniors and graduates.

DeLuca used his charm to get the crowd to “bid” additional donations to help create more need-based scholarships.

Current scholarship recipients volunteered their time at the event as a way to give back to the Fund that continues to help them with their education. Two student speakers delivered heartfelt testimonials, describing how CHSSF scholarships have made it possible for them to continue their education and pursue their dreams. Both expressed deep gratitude to the Fund’s generous donors and to the broader community for believing in their potential.

The Red & Black Party once again showcased the power of community — where generations come together to celebrate opportunity, achievement, and the shared belief that every student deserves the chance to succeed.

CHSSF extends its sincere thanks to everyone who helped make the evening such a success — especially our generous sponsors, supporters, and volunteers whose contributions continue to open doors for CHS students year after year.

For more information about the organization or to donate to help CHS students pursue their dreams, visit the CHSSF website.