CHS Scholarship Fund Hosts Red & Black Party Sept. 27 at Maplewood Little Club

From the Columbia High School Scholarship Fund:

Since 1923, the Columbia High School Scholarship Fund’s mission has been to provide need-based scholarships to Columbia High School graduates to help them further their education after high school.

Over the past 25 years CHSSF has awarded over 3,000 scholarships totaling more than $3.6 million to CHS graduates pursuing post-secondary education—offsetting over $4 million in student debt.

You can be a part of this storied tradition.

RSVP now to a night of elegance and inspiration, dressed to impress in your boldest red or sleekest black. An evening of cocktails and hors d’oeuvres awaits to celebrate CHSSF’s 102nd year of serving and supporting our Columbia High School graduates as they pursue their post-CHS education.

Saturday, September 27, 7:00-10:00pm

The Maplewood Club, 489 Ridgewood Road, Maplewood, NJ

Tickets $100/person @ chssf.org/redblack