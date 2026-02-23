Code Blue Activated by Essex County, South Orange, and Maplewood for Those Seeking Heat and Shelter

Essex County, along with Maplewood and South Orange, have activated Code Blue, opening their warming centers for anyone in need of shelter or heat.

From Essex County:

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. and Essex County Sheriff Amir Jones announced Essex County’s Code Blue procedures are being enacted through Wednesday, February 25 at 9 a.m. The County declaration is for overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. and all day on Monday, February 23.

Code Blue protocols are enacted when the temperature is forecasted to drop below 32 degrees or due to inclement weather. For participating shelters and warming stations, visit www.nj211.org.

“Providing our homeless residents with a warm place to stay during extreme weather conditions is important for their safety and well-being. We thank our participating shelters and warming stations who are working with us to open their doors in these times of need,” DiVincenzo said.

When a Code Blue is declared, a network of warming stations operated by the County and its municipalities and shelters operated by the community based organizations will be opened. The warming stations identified include a variety of public libraries, senior centers, civic and community centers, school buildings, houses of worship, firehouses and first aid squad buildings. Warming stations are generally opened during the day and may not provide overnight accommodations. Shelters do provide overnight accommodations. In addition, shelters that regularly require occupants to leave during the day will suspend that practice so people can stay indoors.

From Maplewood :

Any Maplewood resident in need of a heating center can take refuge at the Municipal Court/Police Headquarters (1618 Springfield Avenue). Visitors will be directed to the court room until the overnight warming center at the Maplewood Community Center is open and staffed, and residents can be transported over. Residents may also call Maplewood Police Department to report others who are without adequate heat or shelter and may need assistance. Find more at the Township website.

From South Orange:

Due to dangerously cold temperatures and ongoing storm conditions, South Orange Code Blue is activated to provide emergency warming center access for individuals in need of shelter or heat.

Residents who are without heat or experiencing unsafe cold conditions are encouraged to seek assistance.

For Code Blue locations, hours, and additional information, visit the Village website.

If you encounter someone in need of immediate assistance due to the cold, contact emergency services.