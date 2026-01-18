‘Do Not Erase Our History’—South Orange/Maplewood 25th Annual MLK Jr. Observance January 19

Gather for our 25th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Observance as we honor Dr. King’s legacy and renew our shared commitment to equity and inclusion. This year’s theme, “Do Not Erase Our History,” calls us to remember that truth, memory, and historical understanding are essential to building the Beloved Community. We are honored to welcome Dr. Khalil Gibran Muhammad, the inaugural Professor of African American Studies and Public Affairs at Princeton University. The event will also feature readings from Dr. King’s writings, performances by the Columbia High School Chorus and Special Dance, and reflections from local clergy. Following the observance, all are invited to visit the exhibit created by Durand-Hedden House & Garden on the history of slavery in New Jersey. The SOMA community-wide Luminary Lighting begins at 5 pm (get details here about the Luminary Project!)