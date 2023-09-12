CommunityMaplewoodMillburnSouth Orange

Essex County Hosts 22nd Annual September 11 Remembrance

The Village Green
From the office of Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr.:

West Orange, NJ – On Monday, September 11, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. (fifth from right) hosted the annual “Essex County Remembers,” a solemn ceremony at the Essex County Eagle Rock September 11 Memorial that marked the 22nd anniversary of the tragedies in New York, Washington, DC, and Pennsylvania. Standing at a ceremonial wreath with the County Executive are (from left) Chief of Staff Phil Alagia, Assemblywoman Shanique Speight, Senate Majority Leader and Deputy Chief of Staff Teresa Ruiz, Commissioner Brendan Gill, Deputy Chief of Staff and Human Resources Director Jacqueline Jones, Commissioner Vice President Carlos Pomares, NJ State and Essex County Democratic Committee Chairman LeRoy Jones, Senator Bob Menendez, Commissioner President Wayne Richardson, U.S. Representatives Mikie Sherrill and Donald Payne, Jr., Sheriff Armando Fontoura, Deputy Chief of Staff William Payne and Commissioner Patricia Sebold. (Photo by Glen Frieson)

