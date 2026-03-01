JESPY Client Helps Advocate for Special Olympics Funding on Capitol Hill Day

From JESPY House:

SOUTH ORANGE – During Special Olympics’ Capitol Hill Day, held February 9–11, delegates from 47 states traveled to Washington, D.C. to advocate for critical federal support for Special Olympics programming. Now in its 22nd year, the annual event united athletes, program leaders, and Unified partners in a powerful show of inclusion and commitment.

Among them was JESPY client and athlete Heather S., who competes in flag football, volleyball, basketball, and softball through JESPY Athletics. For Heather, the experience was inspiring.

“It was an incredible experience to meet so many people from different states,” she shared. “I even met Mr. David Evangelista, the new President and CEO of Special Olympics.”

Heather attended the advocacy event alongside three fellow New Jersey athletes and staff members from Special Olympics New Jersey. They attended impactful legislative meetings and had the opportunity to meet U.S. Representatives Frank Pallone and Nellie Pou, as well as several congressional staffers. Each conversation helped highlight the importance of continued federal investment, directly from the individuals who need it the most – the athletes.

Throughout the event, delegates addressed key issues such as access to health and education, inclusion initiatives, and policy priorities.

“When I was selected to go to Washington, I was really excited,” Heather said. “It’s important to keep all the amazing programming going for Special Olympics NJ and to continue the relationships that we have built with the members of Congress.”

Heather was also selected to serve as a Special Olympics Ambassador, representing Essex and Union counties in New Jersey’s 28th Legislative District. As an ambassador, she will act as an advocate, spokesperson, and champion for inclusion—helping to raise awareness and advance the Special Olympics mission as a representative of those communities.

“I believe that it was a great honor for Heather to be selected as an ambassador for Special Olympics,” said Kevin Barton, JESPY’s Athletics & Fitness Supervisor. “It’s not only a wonderful opportunity for her to share what’s needed to continue growing Special Olympics, but attending Capitol Hill Day gave her the chance to connect with fellow athletes, staff members, and government officials in a meaningful way.”

From the playing field to Capitol Hill, Heather continues to be a team player, proving that when athletes raise their voices, they can inspire change in many ways.

