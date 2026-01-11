‘Listen to Your Mother,’ Celebrates 10 Years, Holds This Year’s Auditions on Feb. 5, 6 and 8

The “Listen to Your Mother” show celebrates its 10 anniversary this year with more stories to make you laugh and break your heart on May 1 and 2 at the Woodland.

One of the community’s most anticipated weekends, the “Listen to Your Mother” show is a spoken word event aimed at celebrating motherhood. Everyone has a story, and anyone can audition. No need to be a performer or professional writer. Just come out for auditions in February with a compelling story and the courage to share it with a live audience.

For many years, the show has sold out within days of tickets going on sale, so in 2025 we added a third performance to ensure more people can attend what has become a SOMA tradition for many. This year, producers are keeping a third show, but changing up the schedule so there will be shows Friday night, Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening.

Co-producers Deborah Goldstein, Sandy Rustin and Brooke Lefferts are also continuing to hold the shows the weekend BEFORE Mother’s Day, so they don’t conflict with Mother’s Day plans. They say they look forward to producing the show every year and are proud of the 10-year run.

“As I reflect on a decade of sharing more than 100 surprising, delightful and heartbreaking stories with our community, I am flooded with gratitude,” Rustin said.

“For my friends, Brooke and Deborah, who say yes to this adventure year after year, for our local storytellers, whose bravery, vulnerability and funny bones never cease to amaze me, and for our beloved SOMA audiences, who volunteer, sponsor us, and fill the Woodland every May to celebrate the diversity and humanity of motherhood.”

“Listen To Your Mother” was the brainchild of Wisconsin writer Ann Imig, who wanted to gather people together to hear written pieces read aloud about motherhood — as a way to share how having or being a mother affects who we are. The show took off in 2010 — at the dawn of the blogging era — and was later produced in as many as 40 cities across the country. Rustin and Goldstein were both in the New York City shows, and I was a reader in the first SOMA show in 2014 and have been hooked ever since.

“Each year when the show is over, we receive texts and see social posts saying how much the stories of both joy and pain resonated, many often thanking us for making them feel less alone,” Lefferts said. “We’re all busy with our real jobs and kids (we have 7 boys between us!) but it’s that community spirit of sharing that keeps us coming back.”

Auditions for the new cast will be held at The Baird Center on February 5, 6 and 8 — so get writing! Check out the Listen to Your Mother website for details.

And mark your calendars! The ”Listen to Your Mother” show will pack the Woodland again on May 1 and 2 and tickets will go on sale in April.