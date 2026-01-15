Local Nonprofit Maplewood Village Alliance Seeks New Volunteer Board Members

From Maplewood Village Alliance:

The Maplewood Village Alliance (MVA) is inviting Maplewood residents, merchant business owners, and commercial property owners to consider joining its Board of Trustees.

Serving on the MVA Board is an opportunity to help steward the future of Maplewood Village by guiding thoughtful growth, supporting long-term economic vitality, and preserving the character and history of the downtown. As the District Management Corporation of the Maplewood Village Special Improvement District, the MVA works most effectively when those invested in the Village’s success are actively involved in its governance.

Board members help shape decisions related to:

The long-term vitality and economic health of Maplewood Village

Strategic investments in beautification, infrastructure, and sustainability

Events, programs, and initiatives that increase foot traffic and visibility

Preservation of the Village’s character, history, and overall appeal

Board service is a volunteer commitment and includes quarterly meetings, with opportunities to participate in committees aligned with individual interests, experience, and availability.

“This is a meaningful way for residents, business owners, and property owners to contribute to the long-term success of Maplewood Village,” said ErinRose Baldry, Executive Director of the Maplewood Village Alliance.

Board President Amy Howlett emphasizes how “board members help guide decisions that directly impact the vitality of our downtown, and we value voices that bring perspective, care, and a shared commitment to the Village’s future.”

Those interested in serving, or who would like to recommend someone who may be a good fit, are encouraged to reach out. Community members are also welcome to share this opportunity within their networks. Interested individuals may contact the Maplewood Village Alliance at [email protected].

About the MVA

The Maplewood Village Alliance is a 501(c)(3) registered nonprofit organization that serves as the District Management Corporation for the Maplewood Village Special Improvement District. The MVA is governed by a Board of Trustees made up of residents, merchants, and property owners and works to preserve, promote, and enhance Maplewood Village through economic development initiatives, beautification projects, events, and supplemental services that support a vibrant downtown business district.