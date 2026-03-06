Luckiest Foundation Remembers & Celebrates Deborah McBride, Raises Funds for Scholarships

“Education is a life‘s journey, not something you just went to high school or college for, but something that you exercised on a daily basis.” So said Brendan Hermes, chairman of the Luckiest Foundation, explaining the core value of the foundation, which is preparing to grant a $10,000 college scholarship to “uplift the next generation of leaders committed to shaping a more just and informed society.”

Hermes created the Luckiest Foundation in honor of his late wife Deborah McBride, a member of the SOMA community and mother of three. She worked as the Vice President of Communications at A+E Networks, with a passion for writing and storytelling.

It was “where she was able to write on a daily basis and also craft a message that made sense to all of the different departments that she touched across her company,” said Hermes. To continue Deborah’s legacy, the Luckiest Foundation works to create a generation of ‘who are informed and educated, devoid of populism and rooted in kindness” and and seeks “individuals whose aim is to apply data and information, to help form and support a changing, evolving society.”

McBride passed away from glioblastoma on March 18, 2024. The foundation is a way to “show her three children that her life spent here was purposeful.”

The Luckiest Foundation’s scholarship fund seeks to benefit students who are actively pursuing the fields that were dear to MdBride: history, public policy, communication, or journalism, in the face of financial barriers.

To support its goals, the Foundation will host “Fèile McBride,” translating to “McBride festival” in honor of Deborah, at The Woodland in Maplewood on March 14 from 6:00 PM- 10:00 PM. This event is both a celebration and a fundraiser, aiding in the grant of $10,000 to a student in need of assistance with pursuing their educational goals.

The event will be grounded in the celebration of McBride, community, and purpose in true St. Patrick’s Day fashion. The festival will consist of delicious food, a nacho bar, appetizers and a custom beer brewed by Shy Bear Brewing in Deborah’s honor. There will be a substantial silent auction consisting of stellar items, experiences, and giveaways. And to top it off there will be live music by JB of “Brighton Road” and DJ LouSmith as well as a cover of Irish Dancers.

The event costs $125 for adults and $25 for children, with proceeds going to supporting the Luckiest Foundation’s mission of affordable college.

Scholarship submissions are open and to be sent to [email protected] by March 14, 2026. Applicants must be currently in their senior year of high school, demonstrate an interest in the areas of study previously mentioned (History, Public Policy, Journalism, and/or Communications) and attend Columbia High School or West Irondequoit High School in Rochester, New York (the high school Deborah attended).

The award is completely merit based, prohibiting any “officer, director, or substantial contributor of The Luckiest Foundation, nor their immediate family members from receiving this scholarship.” Recipients of the scholarship will be notified by April 14, 2026.

Elyse Hermes, a junior at Columbia High School and daughter of Deborah, shared, “My mom would be more than happy to know that high school students are getting the opportunity to learn at a higher education and pursue the work she was so passionate about. She always taught me that education was a tool and it is a privilege to learn. I know the scholarship students will make an impact on society and I’m proud to be a part of something that honors my mother and gives to my community.”