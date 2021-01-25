Maplewood Celebrates Black History Month

From The Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture

In honor of Black History Month, the Township of Maplewood has joined with local non-profit, community and business partners to sponsor more than 40 artistic, cultural and educational events and activities throughout the month of February to celebrate and raise awareness of the contributions and achievements Black Americans have made to the fabric of our society.

Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee, who will discuss the Isabel Wilkerson’s book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” notes, “As we observe our 4th Annual Black History Month Celebration in Maplewood, we honor the legacy of Black Americans — past, present and future, and simultaneously bring to the forefront the injustice and inequities of social stratification and systemic racism that exist in America to this day but as National Youth Poet Laureate, Amanda Gorman reminded us recently in her powerful inaugural poem “The Hill We Climb,” – “There is always light if only we are brave enough to see it, if only we are brave enough to be it.””

A list of the Black History Month events, primarily virtual this year, are listed below. So that everyone may enjoy and participate in the events for 2021 with physical distancing and covid-19 guidelines established, the majority of events will take place via Zoom links and/or Maplewood Township YouTube Channel; other events include outdoor displays and installations, or by-appointment indoor exhibits. Detailed descriptions and links can be found at www.maplewoodbhm.com. Township weekly emails and social media campaigns will detail upcoming events.

“This year we are using innovation, creativity and technology to offer a well-rounded and extensive celebration of Black History. Although most of the 2021 activities will be virtual, it is still going to be a very special month and our fourth consecutive year of celebrating Black History. We thank the many local organizations for their participation,” said Township Committeeman Vic De Luca, who is coordinating events along with Ana De Archuleta, Director of the Division of Arts & Culture.

Among the groups sponsoring events are the Maplewood Department of Community Services, Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture, Maplewood Arts Council, SOMA—Arts Registry, Maplewood Memorial Library, Maplewood Hilton Branch Library, Maplewood Community Board On Police, Maplewood Village Alliance, Maplewood Chamber of Commerce, Springfield Avenue Partnership, 1978 Arts Center, Durand-Hedden House, South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race, SOMA TV, SOMA Justice, SOMA Action, Hilton Neighborhood Association, Borden Park Neighborhood Association, South Mountain YMCA, Columbia High School, Northern NJ Youth Orchestras (NNJYO), The Strollers, Progressive Theater, A-Diamond Entertainment, Express Yourself Studios, Astah Fine Art Gallery, [words] Bookstore, Chef Jesse Jones, Good Crowd Events, General Store Cooperative and Best in Class Education Center.

2021 Black History Month Schedule Of Events, Displays and Programs

All Events are Free and Virtual, Unless Otherwise Specified

1/28 at 7:00pm Maplewood Library

Painters on Painters: Basquiat

Discussion with Onnie Strother on Jean-Michel Basquiat

2/1 – 2/4 Maplewood Hilton Branch Library

Take & Make Art Project – Garett Morgan’s Traffic Light

2/2 at 7:30pm Maplewood Township Committee

Black History Month Proclamation

Free Virtual Event

2/4 at 7:30pm SOMA Action Racial Justice Committee, CCR and SOMA Justice

“Bloody Sunday”: Memories of a Civil Rights Prodigy

A Presentation and Conversation with Civil Rights Activist Joanne Bland

2/5 at 2:30pm Columbia High School

Talent Show, CHS Students Only/Not Open to Public

2/5 at 7:30pm Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture and A-Diamond Entertainment

“The Breakdown” Play and Discussion

2/6 at 5:00pm Maplewood Department of Community Services and Division of Arts & Culture

Artists and Curators Group Virtual Exhibit and Conversation

2/7 at 2:00pm – SOMA Justice

Trayvon Martin Birthday Party

Kid-Centered Event Honoring Trayvon’s Life

2/8 – 2/12 Maplewood Main Library

Take & Make Art Project – Benjamin T. Montgomery’s Boat Propeller

2/8 at 4pm Columbia High School

Black History Month Film Viewing, CHS Students Only/Not Open to Public

2/9 at 4:00pm Maplewood Library and Express Yourself Studios

Exploring Faith Ringgold – Craft for ages 6-10

2/12 at 12:00pm Chef Jesse Jones – author of “Pow! My Life in 40 Feasts”

Keeping African Cuisine thru Traditions and a Modern Approach

2/13 at 7:30pm A-Diamond Entertainment and Maplewood Arts & Culture

“Is This What We Paid For” – Virtual Play and Discussion

2/14 at 3:00 -7:00pm Borden Park Neighborhood Association

Toni Morrison’s 1993 Nobel Prize Lecture – Audio Visual Installation

2/15 at 4pm Columbia High School

Protecting Our Blackness in White Spaces, CHS Students Only/Not Open to Public

2/15 at 5pm Columbia High School

Am I Black Enough, CHS Students Only/Not Open to Public

2/15 at 7:30pm [words] Bookstore

“This is Major: Notes on Diana Ross, Dark Girls & Being Dope” Virtual Book Talk with Author Shayla Lawson

2/16 at 4:00pm SOMA Action Racial Justice Committee

African Art – Tour of the Africana Institute at Essex County College

2/17 at 7:30 SOMA Justice, Maplewood Township and Maplewood Community Board On Police

Know your Rights Training

Learn about Your Rights Under the U.S. Constitution and Civil Rights Laws

2/18 at 7:30pm Hilton Neighborhood Association

Community Members Celebrate Together on Zoom

2/19 On Demand – Maplewood Library

Family Storytime: Moments in Black History

Miss Amalia Reads 4 stories for Kids of All Ages

2/20 at 10:00am SOMA Justice and Community Coalition on Race

Black Activists and Leaders Challenging Authority in Children’s Literature:

A Virtual Story Time and Play Date

2/20 at 7:30pm and 2/21 at 2:00pm The Strollers

“My America: Scenes Celebrating African American Past, Present, and Future”

Theatrical Performance and Discussion

2/22 at 4pm Columbia High School

Black History Month Trivia, CHS Students Only/Not Open to Public

2/22 at 7:00pm [words] Bookstore

“Liam’s First Cut” Virtual Book Talk with Author Taye Jones

2/23 at 4:00pm Maplewood Library and Express Yourself Studios

Exploring Mark Bradford – Craft for Ages 6-10

2/23 at 7:00pm SOMA Justice and Maplewood Library

An Evening of Black LGBTQ+ Readings

A Black History Month Celebration of Black LGBTQ+ Authors Shared in Community

2/23 Columbia High School & NNJYO

Jubilee! A Celebration of Black Composers – Concert

2/24 Maplewood Chamber of Commerce

Spotlight on Black Businesses – Discussion

2/25 at 6:30pm Mayor Frank McGehee

Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” – Book Discussion

2/27 at 7:30pm Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture

“This Little Light of Mine: The Stories of Marian Anderson and Leontyne Price”

Emmy® Award Winning Soprano Adrienne Danrich One-Woman Musical and Discussion

2/27 at 2pm Astah Fine Art Gallery

Interview of Renowned Artist Patricia Coleman-Cobb

2/28 at 7:30pm Maplewood Department of Community Services and Division of Arts & Culture

Autumn Jones Virtual Concert from The Woodland

Month Long Activities in Maplewood