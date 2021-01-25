Maplewood Celebrates Black History Month

From The Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture
In honor of Black History Month, the Township of Maplewood has joined with local non-profit, community and business partners to sponsor more than 40 artistic, cultural and educational events and activities throughout the month of February to celebrate and raise awareness of the contributions and achievements Black Americans have made to the fabric of our society.
Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee, who will discuss the Isabel Wilkerson’s book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” notes, “As we observe our 4th Annual Black History Month Celebration in Maplewood, we honor the legacy of Black Americans — past, present and future, and simultaneously bring to the forefront the injustice and inequities of social stratification and systemic racism that exist in America to this day but as National Youth Poet Laureate, Amanda Gorman reminded us recently in her powerful inaugural poem “The Hill We Climb,” – “There is always light if only we are brave enough to see it, if only we are brave enough to be it.””
A list of the Black History Month events, primarily virtual this year, are listed below. So that everyone may enjoy and participate in the events for 2021 with physical distancing and covid-19 guidelines established, the majority of events will take place via Zoom links and/or Maplewood Township YouTube Channel; other events include outdoor displays and installations, or by-appointment indoor exhibits. Detailed descriptions and links can be found at www.maplewoodbhm.com. Township weekly emails and social media campaigns will detail upcoming events.
“This year we are using innovation, creativity and technology to offer a well-rounded and extensive celebration of Black History. Although most of the 2021 activities will be virtual, it is still going to be a very special month and our fourth consecutive year of celebrating Black History. We thank the many local organizations for their participation,” said Township Committeeman Vic De Luca, who is coordinating events along with Ana De Archuleta, Director of the Division of Arts & Culture.
Among the groups sponsoring events are the Maplewood Department of Community Services, Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture, Maplewood Arts Council, SOMA—Arts Registry, Maplewood Memorial Library, Maplewood Hilton Branch Library, Maplewood Community Board On Police, Maplewood Village Alliance, Maplewood Chamber of Commerce, Springfield Avenue Partnership, 1978 Arts Center, Durand-Hedden House, South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race, SOMA TV, SOMA Justice, SOMA Action, Hilton Neighborhood Association, Borden Park Neighborhood Association, South Mountain YMCA, Columbia High School, Northern NJ Youth Orchestras (NNJYO), The Strollers, Progressive Theater, A-Diamond Entertainment, Express Yourself Studios, Astah Fine Art Gallery, [words] Bookstore, Chef Jesse Jones, Good Crowd Events, General Store Cooperative and Best in Class Education Center.
2021 Black History Month Schedule Of Events, Displays and Programs
All Events are Free and Virtual, Unless Otherwise Specified
1/28 at 7:00pm Maplewood Library
Painters on Painters: Basquiat
Discussion with Onnie Strother on Jean-Michel Basquiat
2/1 – 2/4 Maplewood Hilton Branch Library
Take & Make Art Project – Garett Morgan’s Traffic Light
2/2 at 7:30pm Maplewood Township Committee
Black History Month Proclamation
Free Virtual Event
2/4 at 7:30pm SOMA Action Racial Justice Committee, CCR and SOMA Justice
“Bloody Sunday”: Memories of a Civil Rights Prodigy
A Presentation and Conversation with Civil Rights Activist Joanne Bland
2/5 at 2:30pm Columbia High School
Talent Show, CHS Students Only/Not Open to Public
2/5 at 7:30pm Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture and A-Diamond Entertainment
“The Breakdown” Play and Discussion
2/6 at 5:00pm Maplewood Department of Community Services and Division of Arts & Culture
Artists and Curators Group Virtual Exhibit and Conversation
2/7 at 2:00pm – SOMA Justice
Trayvon Martin Birthday Party
Kid-Centered Event Honoring Trayvon’s Life
2/8 – 2/12 Maplewood Main Library
Take & Make Art Project – Benjamin T. Montgomery’s Boat Propeller
2/8 at 4pm Columbia High School
Black History Month Film Viewing, CHS Students Only/Not Open to Public
2/9 at 4:00pm Maplewood Library and Express Yourself Studios
Exploring Faith Ringgold – Craft for ages 6-10
2/12 at 12:00pm Chef Jesse Jones – author of “Pow! My Life in 40 Feasts”
Keeping African Cuisine thru Traditions and a Modern Approach
2/13 at 7:30pm A-Diamond Entertainment and Maplewood Arts & Culture
“Is This What We Paid For” – Virtual Play and Discussion
2/14 at 3:00 -7:00pm Borden Park Neighborhood Association
Toni Morrison’s 1993 Nobel Prize Lecture – Audio Visual Installation
2/15 at 4pm Columbia High School
Protecting Our Blackness in White Spaces, CHS Students Only/Not Open to Public
2/15 at 5pm Columbia High School
Am I Black Enough, CHS Students Only/Not Open to Public
2/15 at 7:30pm [words] Bookstore
“This is Major: Notes on Diana Ross, Dark Girls & Being Dope” Virtual Book Talk with Author Shayla Lawson
2/16 at 4:00pm SOMA Action Racial Justice Committee
African Art – Tour of the Africana Institute at Essex County College
2/17 at 7:30 SOMA Justice, Maplewood Township and Maplewood Community Board On Police
Know your Rights Training
Learn about Your Rights Under the U.S. Constitution and Civil Rights Laws
2/18 at 7:30pm Hilton Neighborhood Association
Community Members Celebrate Together on Zoom
2/19 On Demand – Maplewood Library
Family Storytime: Moments in Black History
Miss Amalia Reads 4 stories for Kids of All Ages
2/20 at 10:00am SOMA Justice and Community Coalition on Race
Black Activists and Leaders Challenging Authority in Children’s Literature:
A Virtual Story Time and Play Date
2/20 at 7:30pm and 2/21 at 2:00pm The Strollers
“My America: Scenes Celebrating African American Past, Present, and Future”
Theatrical Performance and Discussion
2/22 at 4pm Columbia High School
Black History Month Trivia, CHS Students Only/Not Open to Public
2/22 at 7:00pm [words] Bookstore
“Liam’s First Cut” Virtual Book Talk with Author Taye Jones
2/23 at 4:00pm Maplewood Library and Express Yourself Studios
Exploring Mark Bradford – Craft for Ages 6-10
2/23 at 7:00pm SOMA Justice and Maplewood Library
An Evening of Black LGBTQ+ Readings
A Black History Month Celebration of Black LGBTQ+ Authors Shared in Community
2/23 Columbia High School & NNJYO
Jubilee! A Celebration of Black Composers – Concert
2/24 Maplewood Chamber of Commerce
Spotlight on Black Businesses – Discussion
2/25 at 6:30pm Mayor Frank McGehee
Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” – Book Discussion
2/27 at 7:30pm Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture
“This Little Light of Mine: The Stories of Marian Anderson and Leontyne Price”
Emmy® Award Winning Soprano Adrienne Danrich One-Woman Musical and Discussion
2/27 at 2pm Astah Fine Art Gallery
Interview of Renowned Artist Patricia Coleman-Cobb
2/28 at 7:30pm Maplewood Department of Community Services and Division of Arts & Culture
Autumn Jones Virtual Concert from The Woodland
Month Long Activities in Maplewood
- Maplewood Village Alliance and Springfield Avenue Partnership
Walk of Heroes – Educational Posters of African American Historical Figures
Maplewood Village Storefronts, Maplewood Ave., Maplewood
- Progressive Theater
The Gospel at Colonus – Film Adaptation of 1988 Broadway Musical
Ticketed Video On Demand
- Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture and SOMA–Arts Registry
Weekly Black Artist Spotlights – Website, Facebook and Instagram
- Maplewood Library – Hilton Branch
Simone Anthony Brown Exhibit
Hilton Branch Library, 1688 Springfield Ave., Maplewood
- Durand-Hedden House and 1978 Arts Center
Window Exhibit – African American Women and the Battle for Women’s Suffrage
1978 Springfield Ave., Maplewood
- General Store Cooperative and Best in Class Education Center
Mocha Math – Three Important Black Mathematicians Window Display
1875 Springfield Ave., Maplewood
- Maplewood Arts Council and Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture
BLM Poetry Project Videos – Local BLM Poetry Project Poets Recite Their Poems!
- Maplewood Arts Council
BLM Poetry Project Mini Posters – Inspirational Words of 10 Black Writers
Store Windows throughout Town, and Hallways of Our Schools
- Maplewood Department of Community Services, Division of Arts & Culture and Good Crowd Events
Artists and Curators Group Virtual Exhibit
Live at The Woodland, By Appointment Only