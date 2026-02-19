Maplewood Middle Performs ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ Feb. 20-22

The spotlight is shining on Maplewood Middle School this weekend, and the community is invited to experience a burst of color, music and youthful talent with its production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

This beloved musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice comes to life through the energy and enthusiasm of Maplewood’s student performers, supported by a dedicated team of educators and volunteers. With its catchy songs, playful storytelling and vibrant ensemble numbers, Joseph is the perfect show for audiences of all ages.

Productions like this are more than entertainment—they are a celebration of the arts in our schools and a reminder of the creativity and confidence that theater helps build in young people. Maplewood Middle School’s students have worked hard to put together a joyful, high-quality performance that the whole community can be proud of.

If you’re looking for something fun and meaningful to do this weekend, consider supporting local students and enjoying a classic musical filled with heart, humor and unforgettable music. Maplewood Middle School’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat promises to be a colorful highlight of the season.

Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available here.

