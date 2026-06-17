Maplewood Pivots From Community Food Shed to New Program & Distribution Center

On May 17, the Maplewood Community Fridge, also known as the Food Shed, ceased operations at the Indiana Street parking lot on Springfield Avenue.

But the services it provided did not end, and were even expanded at a new location at the new Maplewood Health Department and Community Support Center at 129 Boyden Avenue, say officials.

“Our Community Food Access + program started on May 18,” Health Officer Candice Davenport reported at the June 3 Board of Health meeting at Maplewood Town Hall. “It replaces our Community Fridge.”

Davenport said that, in the first two weeks of the Community Food Access + program at 129 Boyden, “we’ve had about 30 to 40 families each week. So it’s a lot of households and they keep coming. … It’s a very successful program thus far. The positive feedback has been that they like it, they like it indoors. People who were going to the Community Fridge are frequent users of the Community Food Access + program.”

Davenport reported that the new location has helped to address some of the negative issues encountered at the food shed. “[Clients’] demeanors completely changed. They’re just more positive about it. They’re kinder, they take turns. So we’re really happy with that.”

Per the township website, Maplewood is partnering with United Community Corporation (UCC) on Community Food Access + at 129 Boyden Avenue. The new program “is designed to provide more reliable and equitable food distribution, along with connections to additional support services,” such as:

Free Health Screenings (diabetes, blood pressure, cholesterol and hemoglobin)

County Mobile Van for Health Services (adults and pediatrics)

Community Food Access +

Summer Meals Program

Food Drives

Vaccination Clinics

Rabies Vaccine Clinics (including convenient access during Doggie Day at the Pool)

Blood Drives

Coat and School Backpack Drives

Families have the option to pick up twice per week at the Maplewood location, per the website. Those registered with UCC’s appointment pick-up system are eligible to go to UCC’s other Food Choice Pantries at any time. Families can register with UCC at 129 Boyden during distribution times.

Residents can find updated information on services and schedules by visiting the Maplewood Health Department web page, by calling 973-762-8120, ext. 2007, by subscribing to news briefs, and by following the township on Instagram and Facebook.

Per the website, “Food donations must be scheduled with UCC. If people wish to donate, they should coordinate with UCC’s Maria Torres (973-642-0181 ext. 600; [email protected]). UCC can even schedule a donation pick-up directly from people’s homes, for added convenience. Unscheduled drop-off donations will not be accepted at 129 Boyden Ave. unless it is coordinated with UCC.”

In related news, Davenport also promoted the Township’s Summer Meals program: “Starting on June 22 to August 14, we’ll be offering breakfast from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM and lunches from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM, Monday to Friday” at 129 Boyden Avenue. “It’s open to children and teens, 18 and under. It’s a sit and eat program going through the New Jersey Department of Agriculture, and we are working with our neighboring township of Irvington as one other satellite. So there is a QR code there that people can use to access the application so that they can sign up for free meals.”

Click here to download an application; drop off at 129 Boyden Avenue (mailbox by garage doors).